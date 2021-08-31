Sign up now to support Rennie Grove's Chilterns 3 Peaks Challenge

Bring friends family and dogs to soak up the sights of the Chilterns 3 Peaks

Rennie Grove is encouraging people to sign up this year's Chilterns 3 Peaks Challenge - the charity's annual flagship fundraising event.

The sponsored walk, which offers three route options ranging from eight to 20 miles in length, takes place on Sunday, September 12.

This will be the 13th year that the charity has welcomed walkers and their dogs to this popular event set against the stunning backdrop of the rolling Chiltern Hills.

Gather friends, family, and dogs for a walk in the countryside in aid of Rennie Grove

This year, former Rennie Grove Healthcare Assistant Haley Murch will be among the hundreds of walkers who will be taking on the challenge, along with her neighbour, friend and weekend walking partner, Julie Murray.

Haley, whose 15-year-old Jack Russell Terrier will sit this one out at home, will be tackling the full 20-mile linear route up, down and between all three peaks.

She said: "We walk around five miles with our dogs at the weekend.

“When I worked alongside the Rennie Grove nurses, visiting patients in their own homes day and night, I saw first-hand just how valuable that service is, and how much families facing life-limiting illness need help.”

So far the friends have raised £170 towards their £500 target for this event. Haley urges people to help if they can.

Julie added: “We’re very aware of the impact Covid has had on charities, especially those offering a service like Rennie Grove’s.”

Rennie Grove’s hospice at home nurses help to prevent unnecessary hospital admissions, by visiting patients in their homes whenever they need specialist care and support to keep them comfortable, day or night.

That’s been all the more important during the pandemic, and demand for the charity’s unique service grew last year, while income dropped.

Amy Chambers, head of fundraising development, said: “We’re so grateful for the support of our wonderful walkers.

"Thanks to their dedication, to our generous headline sponsor Origin, The Business Clubhouse and Arriva Buses, we hope to raise thousands of pounds through this year’s event to keep more local families together at home.”

You can sign up online now, and choose from 8, 12 and 20 mile routes for £15 per adult, £7.50 for children or a family entry (two adults and up to three children) for £40.