If you enjoy playing golf you can sign up to play 18 holes and support the homeless in Dacorum at DENS' upcoming Golf Day.

The charity that aims to be the first port of call for people in Dacorum who facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion is hosting the Golf Day on Friday, September 24. at Harpenden Golf Club.

Tickets for the charity’s shotgun four-ball fundraiser include:

Sign up now for DENS Charity Golf Day to help the homeless in Dacorum

> A bacon roll and hot drink on arrival

> 18 holes of golf on carpet-smooth fairways and excellent greens

> Followed by a delicious 2-course lunch, and to top it all off.

Money raised will help DENS support local people facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion to take the next positive step towards rebuilding their life.

Harpenden Golf Club, who will be hosting the event at their impressive venue, have supported DENS through a number of fundraising initiatives after electing them as the club’s official charity of the year.

Charlotte McCarthy, relationship and community fundraiser at DENS, said: “We are very proud to offer an exclusive day of golf and hospitality at one of the finest clubs in the county.

"The team at DENS can’t wait to welcome passionate golfers and supporters of the charity to this exciting new event in our busy fundraising calendar.”

To find out more and register for the event, visit the DENS website.

DENS ensure individuals have access to temporary and short-term accommodation, and individuals and families have access to emergency food and provisions.