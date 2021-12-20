Sign up for 'Santa's Merry Mile' in Hemel Hempstead to help raise money for charity

An athletics track in Hemel Hempstead is getting into the Christmas spirit as it prepares to host a charity fun run, 'Santa's Merry Mile', this week.

On Wednesday, December 22, Jarman Park Athletics Track - managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council - is inviting the local community to run, walk, dance, jog or jingle their way around the athletics track.

The charity fun run will raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, Everyone Active’s partnered charity for 2021, and DENS, which supports people in Dacorum who are facing poverty, homelessness and social exclusion.

Open to all ages and abilities, participants can complete the four laps, whilst dressing up as Santa Claus himself or one of his elves. Warm drinks and other refreshments will also be available.

Jamie Vine, general manager at Everyone Active, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting a fun run for the first time at Jarman Park Athletics Track, and it will be fantastic to see so many people show their support for two worthy causes.

“We’d like to invite the local community to get dressed up for Christmas and join us in raising some much-needed funds whilst having fun getting active.

"Santa suits and Christmas jumpers aren’t compulsory but are positively encouraged!

“After what has been a difficult year, we hope this event will put a smile on people’s faces.”

The festive Merry Mile event will start at 6.30pm, with gates opening from 6pm. Tickets are £5 per person or £10 for a family. All proceeds will be donated to the chosen charities.

Children under 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult. This is a spacious outdoor event and the team will be ensuring all relevant Covid protocol and Government guidance is followed.