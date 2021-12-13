Sign up for a Winter Solstice Yoga Class to help the homeless in Dacorum

A yoga teacher from Berkhamsted is organising a Winter Solstice Yoga class and raffle to raise money for DENS.

Emma Parkes-McQueen, from Love From Yoga, organises an event every year to raise money to help the homeless in Dacorum, and this year she is holding a Winter Solstice Yoga class and raffle on Friday, December 17.

The Solstice class will be at 7.30pm at All Saints Church in Berkhamsted, and the raffle is drawn after with mince pies and mulled wine.

Emma is hoping to raise £1,000 for DENS

Some of the prizes include two little boozy bottle hampers, two three-month gym memberships to the TFS Berkhamsted Gym, a one hour reflexology session with Jenny Sumner, a bar in box donated by BBC radio’s food and drink broadcaster Nigel Barden, and some signed scrubs from some cast members from Holby City - which is ending this season.

Emma is hoping to raise £1,000 for DENS to help the charity continue the work it does for the homeless in Dacorum.

DENS aims to be the first port of call for people in Dacorum who are facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion; to support and empower them to take the next positive step in their lives.

Emma teaching a mother and daughter yoga class

Emma said: "DENS is a local charity and provides an amazing service for the homeless in Dacorum.

"I like to support a local charity as you know where the money is going and you can see directly who is benefitting from it and how it is helping people. I think it is also important to raise awareness of the service and the work they are doing.

"It is really is a great cause and I would love it if I could raise the profile to raise even more money for this great local charity.

"Last year I raised £1,700 and would love to do the same again this year too, I’ve raised nearly £5000, in total over the years and it's great to get the community together to give something back.

"It will be a two hour session of gentle yoga, followed by meditation and then I will provide some mulled wine and mice pies. The raffle will be drawn after that.

"There are 50 prizes, many from local businesses."

It is £20 a ticket for the class and you will get a raffle ticket with your booking. You can also use the JustGiving page - Emma's Winter Solstice Yoga Class and Raffle - to just buy raffle tickets at £1 each. Please write RAFFLE TICKETS, or YOGA or ZOOM YOGA or BOTH in the comments and leave a name and email address or FB name so Emma can get in touch if you win.