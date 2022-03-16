Seven new Special Constables for Herts Police to help keep the county safe

Hertfordshire Constabulary has proudly welcomed seven new Special Constables who are volunteering their time to keep the county safe.

The new recruits have been settling in their roles for the past few weeks, having taken the police oath at an attestation ceremony on Thursday, February 17.

As Special Constables, they have chosen to give up their time to volunteer as police officers for a minimum of 16 hours a month.

Justice of Peace Dr Susan Jordache and Deputy Chief Constable Bill Jephson with the new recruits.

In a volunteering role like no other, they have full policing powers - including the power to arrest.

During 13 weeks of training, the new recruits learned about basic law around theft, public order, assaults, traffic, powers of arrest and stop and search.

They also used a virtual learning environment for training in legislation.

At their attestation ceremony, which took place at police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City, they were joined by Deputy Chief Constable Bill Jephson, Special Superintendent Mike Allardyce and Justice of Peace Dr Susan Jordache.

The new recruits are Special Constable Jonathan Tricker, who is based in Broxbourne, Special Constable Nazia Rashid, who is based in Hertsmere, Special Constable Oliver Gobey, who is based in North Herts, Special Constable Emma Christou, who is based in Stevenage, Special Constable Jade Mole, who is based in Stevenage, Special Constable Craig Sparkes, who is based in Welwyn Hatfield, and Special Constable Debbie Georgiou, who is based in Welwyn Hatfield.

Deputy Chief Constable Bill Jephson said: “The Special Constabulary is a vital asset in keeping Hertfordshire safe and it’s always great to welcome even more recruits onto the team.

“I would like to a say a big congratulations to our new Special Constables and I wish them all the best as they begin this exciting new part of their lives.

"They will be responsible for helping us to prevent harm and I commend them for taking on this challenging but ultimately fulfilling role."

And he added: “We welcome applications to our Special Constabulary all year round, so if you are keen to take on this volunteering role like no other, I encourage you to submit an application.

"You will get to see the real impact of crime on people's lives and the extraordinary power you have as an individual to make a real difference.”

Anyone interested in becoming a Special Constable can visit hertspolicespecials.co.uk for more information, including how to apply.