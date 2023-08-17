School’s pride as hard working Hemel Hempstead students’ celebrate A Level success

The Hemel Hempstead School is celebrating a successful round of A Level results for

the class of 2023.

According to teaching staff, the hard-working students have secured an impressive array of results across a number of demanding courses, despite having one of the most disrupted school experiences, due to Covid.

Deputy head student Josh Lee gets straight A*s in mathematics, further mathematics and PE. Image submitted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As widely reported in the media, this year's results see the government realise its desire to see grades return to those typically seen before the Covid pandemic.

Today, 123 students opened their results and are celebrating the grades they deserve after years of resilience, hard work, determination and study.

Among the success stories were Tom Baker securing A* grades in mathematics and chemistry, Tara Fahey, Joshua Lee and Sanly Hampanijad achieving A* grades in both mathematics and further mathematics and deputy head student Joshua Lee gaining 3 A* grades in maths, further maths and physical education.

The Hemel Hempstead School has a large Sixth Form offering a range of academic and vocational courses for those wishing to prosper whether in university, in an apprenticeship or a career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Headteacher Neil Hassell said: “We are all incredibly proud of this cohort - they have worked very hard these last two years to secure a great set of results across a number of demanding courses.

“They have embodied our school values and motto and reaped the rewards of their endeavours today.