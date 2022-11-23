A nine-year-old girl is on target to raise more than £1,000 for an Eaton Bray charity by walking to school every day for a month.

Harriet Ivory has been taking the two-mile cross-country walk from her home in Gaddesden Row to school in Great Gaddesden since November 1.

Her initial target of £200 was soon overtaken by donations, and she is now almost at her new target, to raise funds for the Appledown Rescue and Rehoming Kennels.

Harriet is raising money for Appledown Rescue and Rehoming Kennels

Mum Jenny, along with other family members, has been doing the daily walk.

She said: “On the half term holiday she said she wanted to do some fundraising and was set on walking to school every day. She was adamant she wanted to do it for a month. She loves animals, especially dogs.

"It’s been amazing, the support she has had really spurred her on and motivated her. She’s doing really really well. A few days have been difficult with the cold and the wet but she wakes up every morning raring to go.”

Jenny and dad Tim say they are both really proud and excited for her to reach her goal. One family member however is not so keen – brother Theo aged six decided it wasn’t for him after a trial run!

On her Just Giving page Harriet said £200 “will help keep a dog safe in a kennel for 20 days, or cover the cost to spay/castrate a dog, or pay for 10 vaccinations.”