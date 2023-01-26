An online reunion of old school friends has led to a new year boost for Dacorum Mencap.

Dacorum Mencap Chair David Josephs posted on LinkedIn about the launch of the Dacorum Mencap Corporate Heroes Index. And the post was spotted by childhood pal Charles Smith – who is now the Chairman of Shoe Zone.

After the pair reunited, Shoe Zone Charitable Foundation offered to match every donation Dacorum Mencap receives from this initiative up to the value of £10,000.

Old school pals Dacorum Mencap Chair David Josephs and Shoe Zone Chairman Charles Smith reunite

David explained: “Charles and I went to school together from the age of seven. We were both sports mad, and played football, cricket, rugby and probably lots of other sports I’ve forgotten too. We fell out of contact, but one of the benefits of social media is that ability it gives you to reconnect with people from your past.”

Charles added: “This is just the kind of venture we love to support at Shoe Zone. Small charities making a real difference in their local community, so we were more than happy to support the Corporate Heroes Index.”

David and Charles met at a nearby Shoe Zone store and have promised to stay in touch, almost inevitably involving some kind of sporting challenge.

David concluded: “I’m so grateful to Charles and Shoe Zone for supporting Dacorum Mencap. We’ve made good progress as a charity in 2022, and this gets 2023 off to a great start.”