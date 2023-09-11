School Crossing Patrol service celebrates 70 years since launching in Hertfordshire

Watch more videos on Shots!

Celebrations to mark 70 years since School Crossing Patrols were introduced on Hertfordshire’s roads are being held with all serving members being presented with a commemorative badge.

Among the recipients is Frances Deary, who is the service’s longest serving member, having clocked up 48 years with the SCP. She said: “I’m glad I’ve done it for all this time, and I’d recommend the job to anyone.”

Councillor Phil Bibby, Executive Member for Highways and Transport, said: “Our School Crossing Patrols play a really important part in keeping young people active in Hertfordshire.

The School Crossing Patrol service in Hertfordshire is marking 70 years since it started

"Children and young people walking to school teaches them independence, but it also helps to reduce the amount of traffic in the local area, especially during school drop off and pick up, and improving air quality in the neighbourhood for everyone.

"It’s great that many of our SCPs stay with us for so many years, and even get their family members involved in the role.”

The SCP duties, equipment and uniforms have remained constant over the years though originally, Police carried out the service and were issued with white dustcoats to protect their uniforms while on duty.

They also wore armbands and peaked caps with metal shields and were provided with torches ‘gum boots’ and black, leather lined gloves. Torches disappeared from use, but in the 60s red fluorescent sleeves and jackets were made available for better visibility.

There are over 140 SCPs working across the county, some in permanent roles, while others cover relief positions. The roles are paid with full training provided; no previous experience is required.