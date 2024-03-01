Save our Lane campaign launched over road safety concerns in Leverstock Green Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents are calling for action over road safety concerns in Leverstock Green, Hemel Hempstead, which they claim are putting lives in danger.

They say problems are due to an increase in traffic and speeding motorists with calls for a 20mph speed restriction and more sleeping policemen.

Nicola Catlin says the problem has become a critical safety issue and had raised awareness and contacted MP Mike Penning and local councillors.

Nicola Catlin (centre) pictured with residents at he entrance to Bunkers Park

She explained residents had launched a Save Our Lane campaign to mitigate dangers posed by traffic, including HGVs and coaches, and speeding motorists for pedestrians trying to cross the road/lane to Bunkers Park which has been identified as 'one of the busiest outdoor areas in Hemel Hempstead'.

She’s also set up a WhatsApp group calling on highways bosses to prioritise safety and implement effective safety measures.

Nicola said: “The residents in our community, particularly those living along the stretch of Chambersbury Lane from Bedmond Road down to Northend are facing significant challenges due to a surge in volumes of traffic.

"Despite the escalating risks, the existing safety measures have proven ineffective leaving pedestrians, children and dog walkers vulnerable as they navigate across the lane to Bunkers Park.

Priority sign and gate to Bunkers Park

“With Bunkers Park undergoing substantial improvements and being recognised as one of the busiest open spaces in Hemel, the potential for tragedy looms large.”

She said sleeping policemen had been installed close to a nearby school along with width restrictions but that measures had not helped slow down traffic, notably where people crossed the lane to the park’s four entrances.

She said residents had campaigned as early as 2021 about traffic issues and that numerous pets including two cats had been killed, and dogs frequently run over or killed.

Nicola added: “Reckless motorists habitually reach alarming speeds of up to 50mph along the lane, posing an imminent threat to anyone attempting to cross.

“I have canvassed the area and installed signs at the entrance to Bunkers Park to highlight the urgency of the situation. I’ve also had significant support from residents and reached out to local councillors to voice our concerns.”

The Save Our Lane campaign focuses on an area from Bedmond Road running down to the Longdean private estate (Silverthorn Drive).

Nicola said: “On the opposite side of the road are five metal gates allowing access to the leisure and nature reserve in Bunkers Park. A survey was conducted last year indicating the park has the biggest footfall of all the open spaces in Hemel with further plans to improve the area. However, there isn’t a single recommendation on how access to the park from Chambersbury Lane can be made safer for pedestrians/horses or school pupils crossing the lane.”

Councillor Robin Bromham, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Operations on Dacorum Borough Council, acknowledged ‘pedestrian routes into Bunkers Park across Chambersbury Lane feel dangerous’ and said he would be referring the matter to Highways.

Mike Penning has also acknowledged the issue and sent a letter to Mr Owen Mapley, chief executive of Hertfordshire County Council.