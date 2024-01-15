RSPCA reminder for XL Bully owners in Hemel Hempstead to exempt dogs before deadline

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RSPCA is reminding XL Bully owners who want to exempt their dogs under the new law that they have just two weeks left to apply online.

The UK Government has set a deadline of noon on Wednesday, January 31 for online applications, and XL Bullies who have not been exempted by this date will be illegal to own and a criminal offence.

Owners of XL Bullies in England and Wales can apply for exemption on the UK Government website. There is a fee of £92.40 per dog and a requirement to have third party public liability insurance for banned breeds. This type of insurance is available via the Dogs Trust companion club and information is on its website.

American XL Bullies are defined by their height and muscular build

As part of the exemption process, XL Bully owners will also have to ensure:

> The dog is neutered (the dates at which your dog needs to be neutered is dependent on their age and more information can be found on the UK Government website)

> The dog is microchipped

> Third party insurance is obtained

> A certificate of exemption is issued

> That the dog is kept at the same address as the registered keeper except for up to 30 days in 12 months

> They notify the agency of any change of address

> They notify the agency of the death or export of the dog

> They keep the dog muzzled and on a lead when in a public place

> They keep the dog in sufficiently secure conditions to prevent escape

A breach of any of these conditions will mean that the dog is no longer exempted and could be seized by police and put to sleep.

Dr Samantha Gaines, dog welfare expert at the RSPCA, said: “Although the first part of the ban came in on December 13 which includes the requirement for XL Bullies to be muzzled and on a lead in a public place, existing owners have until noon on January 31 to apply for the exemption which allows them to legally keep their dog so that they are safe. All details about how to do this are on the UK Government website.

“We’re urging XL Bully owners to start the exemption process now and not to leave it too late.

“Whilst there are ongoing legal challenges, we don’t know when these will take place or what the outcome will be but as it stands, from February 1, XL Bully owners will need to have a certificate of exemption to legally keep them.”

If XL Bully owners do not have a certificate of exemption owners could get a criminal record, their dog could be seized, put to sleep and they could face an unlimited fine.

Dogs aged less than one year old by January 31 must also be neutered by December 31, 2024, and dogs older than one must be neutered by June 30.

The UK Government’s definition of the XL Bully can be found on its website.