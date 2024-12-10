RSPCA records hundreds of pet neglect incidents in Hertfordshire this year

New data released by the RSPCA this morning (10 December), shows that hundreds of incidents of pet neglect took place in Hertfordshire.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to new findings from the animal welfare charity, 673 reports of neglect were recorded in the county since the start of 2024 to September. This represented a 17% increase from 2023’s data.

This comes as the national charity reports a 25% increase in pets being discarded across England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisation is raising the alarm ahead of the festive period when it believes even more pets could be abandoned or mistreated.

Pet neglect has increased across the county

Overall, the charity recorded 48,814 incidents of neglect, up from 38,977 for the same period in 2023.

Further data shows that its emergency line has been open 3, 276 hours, meaning it has taken an average of 15 reported incidents of neglect every single hour - or approximately one every four minutes.

A clearer, county-by-county data breakdown, can be found on the RSPCA’s website here, as part of its Join the Christmas Rescue campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September the RSPCA launched an appeal for information after fears an XL Bully type dog was abandoned and left for dead in a field in Hertfordshire. The charity found that the dog was

tied up in a field off Heath Lane, in Codicote, Hitchin. Although there were no obvious injuries, there was blood visible on the animal’s face. This distressing neglect incident was investigated by the RSPCA which found that the dog was deliberately abandoned and left for dead.

RSPCA Superintendent Jo Hirst said: “The large 25% increase in the number of pet neglect calls we are taking is a major concern during our busy winter period when many people are facing more financial difficulties, and we fear this upsetting trend will continue.

“One call every four minutes is a frightening statistic. Coupled with this we have also seen a startling increase in abandonment cases up 30% in just three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly we expect the crisis to worsen as more people tend to struggle with increased costs around Christmas time with presents to buy and

extra food shopping - along with energy bills.

“But we can make a difference, which is why we are asking the public to support our appeal, Join The Christmas Rescue.”