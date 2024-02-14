RSPCA launches urgent plea to re-home 'lovely' dog who has spent almost entire life in Herts kennels

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The RSPCA has launched an urgent appeal to find an owner for a dog who has spent almost his entire in kennels in Hertfordshire.

Four-year-old Mia - a Dutch Shepherd, also known as a Dutch Herder, is currently being looked after at Southridge Animal Centre, in Hertfordshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was rescued by RSPCA staff and taken into care in October 2019. She was just nine days old, and was found with her mum being kept in extremely poor conditions, the national welfare charity says.

Mia is currently being looked after by the RSPCA in Hertfordshire

Claire Hoffman, who looks after Mia, said: “Sadly, as Mia was just a tiny puppy when she came to us, she’s spent almost her entire life in kennels.”

She was not made available for rehoming until November 2022, she has now spent a total of four years and four months in RSPCA care.

She was initially in a foster home as a tiny puppy and also spent many months in kennels working with staff on a training plan, before beginning her search for a new home.

Mia needs a new owner

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since she first arrived at the RSPCA, the charity says 1,596 animals at Southridge have found new homes, including 400 dogs.

Claire added: “She had such a challenging start to life and, despite her early experience of awful living conditions, we’ve shown her as much love as we can and she’s grown into a really lovely dog. But living in kennels for such a long time is no life for a dog like her and we believe she may, sadly, be the RSPCA’s longest staying resident.

“What she really needs now is an owner who can give her the one-to-one time and attention she deserves, and can help her adapt to life in a home.”

The RSPCA says Mia is intelligent but can also get a bit over-excited at times. The charity adds that she is very loving and affectionate.