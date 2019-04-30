Royal names top baby charts in Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire’s most popular baby names have a distinctly royal pedigree as excitement mounts for the imminent arrival of Meghan and Harry’s first child.

George, Harry, William and Charlotte are topping registration charts as parents opt for more traditional names.

While George tops the boys’ names, followed by Harry, Mohammed has peaked in joint third place, its highest position ever in Hertfordshire.

Topping the girls’ names are Olivia, then Isla, with Charlotte joint third with Grace.

Corinne Edwards, head of registration and citizenship at Hertfordshire County Council said: “Hertfordshire parents are maintaining a trend for traditional baby names such as Harry and

William, but we have seen for the first time this year a greater cultural mix of names.

“With Meghan and Harry’s new arrival creating greater diversity within the royal family, this trend is also being reflected in the county, with a vibrant mix of names gaining popularity.”

While Meghan and Harry might surprise the nationby opting for a non-regal name for the seventh in line to the throne, the bookies favourites have backed traditional royal names.

The bookmakers picks include Elizabeth at 5/1, followed by Diana, after Prince Harry’s late mother, at 6/1, Victoria comes in at 8/1 and Albert at 12/1.

Meanwhile Alice is offered at 12/1, as are Grace and Philip, with Arthur being given 16/1 odds (betting odds as of 24/04/19).

For more information on Hertfordshire’s registration services visit: www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/registrars