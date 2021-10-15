Royal British Legion appeals for volunteers in Hemel and Berkhamsted

As the national war veterans’ charity celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, the Royal British Legion branches in Dacorum are appealing for volunteers.

The Royal British Legion (RBL) is seeking volunteers for this year’s Poppy Appeal across Dacorum.

Last year, the RBL lost millions of pounds in donations after face-to-face collections were cancelled for the first time in the charity’s history due to the Covid pandemic.

Now the charity is looking for new Poppy Appeal collectors to cover a number of areas including Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted.

Sue Collins, from the Royal British Legion - Hemel Hempstead branch, said: "We need volunteers in all areas all across Hertfordshire, and in particular we need volunteers in Hemel Hempstead.

"Anyone that is interested in volunteering can visit the Royal British Legion website, or locally they can me on the branch number 07542 196979."

In Hemel Hempstead, volunteers are needed to cover Sainsbury's WHF and Apsley, Tesco Jarman Park, Asda, all Aldi stores and the town centre.

Sue added: "The last year has been very difficult for all charities and the Royal British Legion has been no exception.

"Fundraising has been quite difficult because we have not been able to do many of the normal things we do because of covid restrictions.

"There are lots of things that we would normally day like Armed Forces Day, that we were unable to do."

The Hemel Hempstead Branch meet at The Royal British Legion in Queensway, Hemel Hempstead.

The Berkhamsted, Tring and District Branch of The Royal British Legion meet at The Royal British Legion Club on the High Street in Berkhamsted.

Membership is open to everyone, and both branches welcome men and women of all ages, whether they have served in the Armed Forces or not.

Rosemary Lewis, Organiser of Poppy Appeal for Berkhamsted, said: "Everything is going ahead as normal this year.

"Last year we raised a couple of thousand pound but not a lot really. We are hoping to do better this year.

"We have lost a couple of collectors through cancer. And we really need volunteers to help with collections, if anyone is interested they can call me on 07927024997."

The RBL’s work is even more vital than ever as we support people from all generations who have new hardships as a result of Covid -19, which has had a devastating impact on people’s livelihoods right across North Hampshire, leaving some in our Armed Forces community in dire need of help and support.

Every year Poppy Appeal collectors play a critical role to meet the public demand for our poppies, the nation’s symbol of Remembrance.

This year's Poppy Appeal launches on Thursday, October 28.