Rock on! Hemel's Gadebridge Park underpass gets a magnificent make-over after senseless attack by vandals

The inspiring mural they produced to mark Armed Forces Day in 2019 became a target for mindless vandals but with a little help from Paul Parker of Herts County Council, members of the group recently gave it a make-over and Paul has arranged for an anti-graffiti coating.

Hemel Rocks spokesperson Chris Allsopp says: “It’s over three years old so needed a good clean and it will be in pristine condition for Armed Forces Day this year – Saturday, June 24.

"It really looks great and we hope people will enjoy it for a few more years.”

One of the revamped images in the Gadebridge Park underpass

Hemel Rocks came into being in 2017 after a craze for painting rocks and leaving them for unsuspecting passers-by to find went viral. People would either keep them or re-hide them.

Chris explains: “It was a random act of kindness, something that would make someone smile and brighten their day. Word soon spread and groups started all over the UK.”

She started dropping stones in her area and was quickly joined by other mums and local schools.

She recalls: “We were overwhelmed by the response.

This mural on Gadebridge Park underpass is in pristine condition for Armed Forces Day on June 24

“In January 2018 we had 105 members. By February it had grown to 600 and by March it was 4,100.

"Since then it’s slowed down a little and we now have 5,900.”

Chris adds: "It was a great activity for families during Covid and lockdown. It’s much quieter now everyone is back to work but it’s still running and we still get involved in community events.”

Local graffiti street artist #Krudspen helped with the original Armed Forces Day mural, assisted by Chris and other Hemel Rocks members – Pat Jackman, Nigel Metters, Carrie Howard.

Hemel Rocks members have done a wonderful job on restoring the Gadebridge Park underpass

Earlier this year, the group painted and hid 50 special Coronation rocks to entertain visitors at the town’s BID street party.

They also celebrated the NHS’s 70th birthday in 2018 by distributing 140 NHS70 rocks round the Dacorum area.

> If you’d like to join the group visit them on FB #HemelRocks or Instagram @hemelrocks