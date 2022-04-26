Drivers in and around Dacorum will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

Roads in Dacorum will be closed this week.

• M1, from 10pm April 25 to 5am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 9 to junction 8 - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm April 25 to 5am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 8 to junction 9 - Hard Shoulder Only for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs on behalf of Ringway.