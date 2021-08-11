Road closed after six people discovered inside lorry trailer on M1 near Hemel Hempstead
Road closures have been put in place as a precaution
Police are investigating after six people were found inside a lorry trailer on the M1 near Hemel Hempstead this afternoon (August 11).
Officers were called at around 3.45pm today (Wednesday) following an incident on the northbound carriageway of the M1, near junction 8 (Hemel Hempstead).
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "It was suspected that people were travelling inside a lorry trailer.
"Officers attended and discovered six people inside.
"Road closures have been put in place as a precaution, while the group are taken to a safer location for further enquiries to be carried out."