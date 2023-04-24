Right Royal knees-up planned by Hemel Hempstead Bid to celebrate King’s Coronation

A fun-packed day of free events is in store to celebrate the King’s Coronation with a right Royal knees-up planned by Hemel Hempstead BID.

Hemel BID’s street party will be held on Sunday, May 7, with organisers hoping people will turn out to admire the bunting and join the town centre celebrations.

There will be singing, dancing, crazy golf, kids’ entertainment, balloon modellers, face painting, walkabout acts and lots more – and it’s all FREE. Attractions will offer something for all the family with visitors invited to get into the spirit of the King’s Coronation and feel like a King or a Queen for the day by taking a seat in specially created thrones.

Don't miss out on the fun - courtesy of Hemel Hempstead Bid which is organising a King's Coronation party on May 7

There’ll be an opportunity to take a selfie with one lucky person in with a chance of winning a £25 gift voucher to spend at a town centre shop.

There’ll also be a chance to a play a game of Hemel Rocks.

A spokesman said: ”There will be 50 special Coronation painted rocks hidden around the town centre on the morning of May 7 – will you be lucky enough to find one? Don’t forgot to tag Hemel BID if you find one – happy hunting.”

The Hemel BID street party will follow the King’s Coronation on Saturday, May 6 in an official ceremony which will be steeped in ceremony and tradition.

It will be marked by street parties, community lunches or charity events hosted by organisations, community groups and individuals during the Coronation weekend.