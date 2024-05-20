Revealed: The most popular baby names in Dacorum as Lily and Oliver are replaced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The top baby names for boys and girls in Dacorum have been revealed.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has announced the most popular names for boys and girls across England and Wales.

And in Dacorum in 2022 – the most recent available data – Ava was the most popular girl's name, with 14 babies given the name by parents.

This replaced Lily as 2021's top name, when 14 parents chose the name.

The most popular baby names have been revealed in Dacorum. Image: Dominic Lipinski PA

Meanwhile, George was the most common boy's name - with 15 babies given the name in Dacorum in 2022.

This was a slight difference from 2021, when both George and Oliver shared the top spot.

James Tucker, head of health analysis at the ONS said, across England and Wales, Noah was the most popular name for boys in 2022 for the second year in a row, having replaced Oliver at the top in 2021.

Muhammad was the second most popular boys’ name in 2022, up from fifth place in 2021, while George remained third. Oliver dropped from second to fourth and Leo climbed one place to fifth.

The top four girls' names were unchanged year-on-year, with Olivia followed by Amelia, Isla and Ava, while Lily rose two places from seventh to fifth.

Mr Tucker added: "Theodore, Theo and Freddie are three new entries into the top 10 boys' names in 2022. Isabella is the only new entry into the girls' top 10."

Most popular boys’ names in England and Wales:

Noah

Muhammad

George

Oliver

Leo

Arthur

Oscar

Theodore

Theo

Freddie

Most popular girls’ names, England and Wales: