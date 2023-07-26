Residents invited for first look at new state-of-the-art crematorium in Hemel

Hemel Hempstead’s new state-of-the-art crematorium is being opened to the public.

Residents will get a chance to have a first look at the new Hemel Hempstead Crematorium across two open days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An official opening of the new site is still months away, West Herts Crematorium Joint Committee has confirmed. But people can visit the site on Thursday 3 August and Saturday 5 August.

Hemel Hempstead Crematorium, photo by Simon Kennedy

It is hoped that the new site will give people living in West Hertfordshire another place where they can say goodbye to their loved ones.

It is offering longer service times and greater media choices, organisers hope a peaceful environment will be created on site.

All residents and interested parties are invited to the venue. Committee members want to display the care and effort that has gone into creating the facility, which has been designed to meet the funeral needs of the community.

Another look at the new site

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be a guided tour of the entire site and the opportunity to learn about the services provided at the open days.

On the Thursday the open day is on from 10am to 4pm, and between 9am and 1pm on the Saturday.

There is no need to book, but attendees are advised that the last tour of the day will be 3pm on Thursday and 12pm on Saturday.

The new site has the following address: Hemel Hempstead Crematorium, Off Bedmond Road, Hemel Hempstead HP3 8LN

A look inside the new building, photo by Simon Kennedy

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Robin Bromham said: “I am pleased to announce that the new Hemel Hempstead Crematorium on the Bedmond Road will be opening soon. The building architecture incorporates complex shapes with wooden structures, to provide a serene and comforting place to say our final farewells to loved ones. The surroundings are landscaped and planted to compliment Bunkers Park and Long Deans valley beyond.”

This sister crematorium has been authorised to ease pressure on the main site in West Hertfordshire where at peak times families may have to wait up to three weeks for a funeral.