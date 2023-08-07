News you can trust since 1858
Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Residents affected by extended Tring power outage could receive automatic compensation

Ofcom operates an automatic compensation scheme
By James Lowson
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 15:05 BST

Tring residents impacted by the extended internet outage are encouraged to check whether they are eligible for automatic compensation.

Broadband provider, Openreach, which revealed that the internet outage was down to rodents tampering with cables.

Many residents were left without any internet from Saturday (29 July) through until, in some cases, the early hours of Wednesday morning (2 August).

Cable damaged caused by a rodent in TringCable damaged caused by a rodent in Tring
Cable damaged caused by a rodent in Tring
Most Popular

Speculation on social media suggested that thousands of homes were affected by the shortage, including a series of businesses trading on the High Street. Many customers were also unable to use landline phones on Monday and Tuesday.

Openreach that oversees broadband connections on behalf of BT is regulated by Ofcom, which operates an automatic compensation policy.

Meaning residents could be entitled to compensation for last week’s chaos. Ofcom states if an internet provider’s service has stopped working and it is not fully fixed after two full working days, customers will receive £9.33 compensation for each calendar day that the service is not repaired.

Read More
Who decides whether Luton Airport expansion opposed by Hertfordshire councils go...
More photos of damaged cables in TringMore photos of damaged cables in Tring
More photos of damaged cables in Tring

Openreach states that the internet problems were caused by an animal attempting to make a nest in one of its underground ducts, in what it has described as a ”extremely rare” incident.

Photographs from the scene provided by Openreach show where a rodent has attempted to gnaw through the cables.

The internet provider says that typically it would take a drill to penetrate the outer wiring.

To resolve the major issue Openreach adds that its engineers were working round the clock, to get the town reconnected.

"This effort was initially hampered because access to our underground chambers had been covered over within a private property, but once that was resolved, connectivity to the vast majority of affected customers was restored by 2:00am on Wednesday 2 August," the company states.

"Our repair included rerouting 650 metres of cabling to avoid disturbing the nest, and the last few remaining services were back online by early Wednesday afternoon.”

One resident compared trying to access internet on their phone to being at a festival, such was the unusually high demand in the Hertfordshire market town.

Neighbouring homes in Berkhamsted, and even Bucks villages like Cheddington, were said to be affected.

Related topics:OfcomOpenreachResidentsSpeculationHertfordshireBerkhamsted