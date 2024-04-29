Rescuers looking to rehome sister dog duo abandoned outside Hertfordshire RSPCA rescue centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A sister dog duo abandoned outside an RSPCA rescue centre in Hertfordshire are looking for a new home.

Husky crossbreed sisters, Ava and Narla, were brought into the RSPCA’s Southridge Animal Centre, in Potters Bar after a passerby found them running around in the lane just outside.

One of the dogs was missing a front left paw while both were underweight and had no microchip or collar tags on.

Narla.

Staff checked Narla hadn’t suffered any cruelty or deliberate injury.

Southridge Behaviour and Welfare Advisor Claire Hoffman said: “We had vets look at Narla’s leg and we don’t believe she lost her paw in any traumatic incident or due to injury, rather that she was born without it.

“She copes really well without her paw - she’s so fast and zooms around our off-lead paddock. She runs, jumps and plays as if she has all four paws!”

The dogs, now aged around 18 months, spent some time at the centre while staff contacted the dog warden and tried to find their owner before preparing them for rehoming.

Ava.

Claire added: “The RSPCA prioritises rescuing animals from cruelty and neglect so we’d urge anyone who finds a stray, loose or abandoned dog to contact their local dog warden who is responsible for helping dogs in need.

“On this occasion we had space in our kennels and we were concerned about Narla’s leg and the dogs’ welfare, so we took them in but unfortunately we don’t normally have the resources to help with stray or abandoned dogs as our teams are so busy rescuing animals from cruelty and neglect.”

Now the team at Southridge is desperate to find Ava and Narla loving new homes separately so they have space in their kennels to help more dogs in need.

Ava is described as a loving, affectionate girl whose loves being fussed and stroked - and she loves having her coat brushed.