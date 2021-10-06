Rennie Grove dispels myths about hospice care during awareness week

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is using the annual Hospice Care Week (October 4 to 8) to dispel myths and misconceptions around hospice care.

Each day during the week, the charity will post information on its social media channels about different aspects of the service it provides to local families affected by life-limiting illness.

Judith Moore, head of nursing and patient services Herts at Rennie Grove, said: “I think it’s easy for people to assume that hospice care is only for patients in the last few weeks of life, and that a ‘hospice’ must be like a hospital but for people who are dying.

A Rennie Grove nurse greets a patient at their home

"But hospice care is about so much more than that. It’s about supporting the whole family to live well, irrespective of their loved one’s illness or prognosis.

"And supporting them to make sure their loved one can be cared for in the place of their choice towards the end of their life, when that time comes.

“A referral to Rennie Grove gives families access to a level of care that is above and beyond what is provided through the NHS, at no cost to the family, enabling them all to live the best quality life possible.”

Rennie Grove supports patients of all ages, and their families, to live well, achieve life goals and create lasting memories.

Its range of day services at Grove House supports patients from diagnosis. While it may be the case that a patient’s condition can’t be cured, it’s not uncommon for patients to be discharged from day services because their condition has stabilised.

The charity also specialises in providing end-of-life care in patients’ homes. Its Hospice at Home service, available day and night, helps families spend quality time together, at home, when every moment matters.

Families say having 24-hour access to specialist nursing care is a lifeline, enabling patients to stay at home rather than having to be admitted to hospital.

Judith said: “Preventing hospital admissions wherever possible has been more important than ever during the pandemic, when COVID-19 restrictions have meant limited visits and visitors."

The demand for Rennie Grove’s care increased during the pandemic, and the charity had to adapt rapidly to keep patients safe and connected.

From setting up virtual exercise classes and therapy sessions, to wearing full PPE in patients’ homes and offering a much-needed and reassuring presence alongside the clinical care and emotional support provided.

“Throughout the pandemic, our specialist nurses made 15,649 visits to patients at home, providing 36,482 hours of clinical care,” says Judith.

Carmen Parfitt is a nurse herself and says she was blown away by the care provided to her husband Roy, who was diagnosed with tonsillar cancer in November 2019 and cared for at the couple’s home in Hemel Hempstead by the Rennie Grove nurses.

Now Carmen lives in Bedfordshire but wants to do all she can to raise funds for other families to benefit from the charity’s specialist care in Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

She said: “Last year Rennie Grove provided care and support to me and Roy at the most difficult time in our lives.

"Roy was able to remain at home pain free and with dignity because of the care provided by the Rennie Grove nurses.

"We were able to get married at home too, which was all that Roy wished for, supported by dear friends and the team from Rennie Grove.

"I will be forever grateful for all that they did for us.”

For more about Rennie Grove's services visit: www.renniegrove.org.

Please join Carmen if you can and help Rennie Grove keep caring for all the families who need its support. A £30 donation funds an hour of specialist care from a Hospice at Home

nurse, helping patients and their families make every moment matter.

Find out more about Rennie Grove’s services and read Carmen’s story at

www.renniegrove.org