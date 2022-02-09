Police are continuing to appeal for the public’s help to trace a 27-year-old man who has now been missing from Berkhamsted for a month.

Jacob Bolton, known as Jake, was last seen at around 4.20pm on Sunday, January 9.

He is described as being white, around 5ft 9ins tall, with short brown hair and a beard.

Have you seen missing Jacob?

It is believed he travelled to the Euston and Harrow areas of London on the day he went missing and was seen on CCTV wearing blue jeans and a black coat.

There have also been potential, but unconfirmed, sightings of him using the Hammersmith and City tube line in London and at the Severn View services near Bristol.

Officers remain concerned for Jacob’s welfare at this time.

If you have seen Jacob since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Police’s non-emergency number 101.