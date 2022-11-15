Remembrance Day marks when World War One ended, at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918.

From schools to community groups, people in Dacorum came together to remember fallen servicemen and women last week for Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday.

To commemorate this occasion and those who died, Hemel Hempstead Yarnbomb group placed woollen tributes around the town.

Our gallery takes you through some of the events that took place in the borough.

1 . Parade for the fallen A march on Remembrance Day parade marched through Hemel town centre and wreaths were laid to pay respects to those killed in conflicts since the First World War Photo: Dacorum Borough Council

2 . A moment of silence People at the parade bowed their heads for the two-minute silence Photo: Dacorum Borough Council

3 . Lest we forget A remembrance service was held at South Hill school in Hemel Hempstead. The school had created a garden of painted jars for the occasion. Photo: Claire Farmery

4 . Candles to remember The jars were painted with poppies and had a candle placed inside Photo: Claire Farmery