Remembrance Day: Woollen tributes placed around Hemel Hempstead
Which is your favourite?
Fallen servicemen and women have been honoured by Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead who have decorated Hemel Hempstead with woollen tributes.
The knitted and crocheted creations include military planes, soldiers, horses and lots of poppies. Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead have put their pieces up in the town for Remembrance Day and to honour those who lost their lives in wars.
Remembrance Day marks the day World War One ended, at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918. Below are some of the poignant creations made by the yarn bombers.
