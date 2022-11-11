News you can trust since 1858
Hemel yarn bomber group have decorated the town for Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day: Woollen tributes placed around Hemel Hempstead

By Olivia Preston
Fallen servicemen and women have been honoured by Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead who have decorated Hemel Hempstead with woollen tributes.

The knitted and crocheted creations include military planes, soldiers, horses and lots of poppies. Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead have put their pieces up in the town for Remembrance Day and to honour those who lost their lives in wars.

Remembrance Day marks the day World War One ended, at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918. Below are some of the poignant creations made by the yarn bombers.

1. D-Day Landings 1944

This piece commemorates the Normandy invasion of the Second World War in June 1944

Photo: Christine Allsop

2. War Horse

Paying homage to the fallen horses of the World Wars, this topper shows a horse and a soldier

Photo: Christine Allsop

3. Sailor

This little knitted character is a sailor in the Royal Navy

Photo: Christine Allsop

4. Spitfire

The Spitfire is the most famous of all British combat aircraft as it played a vital role in the 1940 Battle of Britain.

Photo: Christine Allsop

