Remembrance Day: Astley Cooper School pupils honour relatives at First World War battlefields in Belgium and France
Pupils took time to reflect on the lives lost
Students from Astley Cooper School went to Belgium and France to learn about the First World War during a history trip last month.
Corey Logan-Steel and Chloe Meacock laid a wreath for their relatives who were remembered at the Menin Gate, in the Belgium town of Ypres.
The pupils visited graves, battlefields and Notre Dame de Lorette - the French national site of remembrance.
Student Mia Brumfield said: “It was really inspiring to be in the footsteps of the great men who had fought and died for our country.”
Jodie Weston said: “It was a fantastic opportunity to not see only the English side of the First World War but also the German side of remembrance.”
Humanities teacher Jemima Griffiths said: “Each pupil took plenty of time over the three days to reflect on the lives lost and certain stories struck home with them.”