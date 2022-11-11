News you can trust since 1858
Remembrance Day: Astley Cooper School pupils honour relatives at First World War battlefields in Belgium and France

Pupils took time to reflect on the lives lost

By Olivia Preston
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Nov 2022, 9:58am

Students from Astley Cooper School went to Belgium and France to learn about the First World War during a history trip last month.

Corey Logan-Steel and Chloe Meacock laid a wreath for their relatives who were remembered at the Menin Gate, in the Belgium town of Ypres.

The pupils visited graves, battlefields and Notre Dame de Lorette - the French national site of remembrance.

Chloe Meacock and Corey Logan-Steel at the Menin Gate.

Student Mia Brumfield said: “It was really inspiring to be in the footsteps of the great men who had fought and died for our country.”

Jodie Weston said: “It was a fantastic opportunity to not see only the English side of the First World War but also the German side of remembrance.”

Humanities teacher Jemima Griffiths said: “Each pupil took plenty of time over the three days to reflect on the lives lost and certain stories struck home with them.”

