Students from Astley Cooper School went to Belgium and France to learn about the First World War during a history trip last month.

Corey Logan-Steel and Chloe Meacock laid a wreath for their relatives who were remembered at the Menin Gate, in the Belgium town of Ypres.

The pupils visited graves, battlefields and Notre Dame de Lorette - the French national site of remembrance.

Chloe Meacock and Corey Logan-Steel at the Menin Gate.

Student Mia Brumfield said: “It was really inspiring to be in the footsteps of the great men who had fought and died for our country.”

Jodie Weston said: “It was a fantastic opportunity to not see only the English side of the First World War but also the German side of remembrance.”