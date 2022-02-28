Registration now open for Rennie Grove's Open Water Swim Event

Make a splash for cash by signing up to Rennie Grove's Open Water Swim Event.

The event is set to take place at Merchant Taylors’ Lake, and online registration opens today (Monday, February 28) for the distance swimming challenges on May 28.

And this year there will be a second event - with a family fun Open Water Swim Festival taking place on July 16.

Sign up to the Open Water Swim event

Amy Chambers, Head of Fundraising Development for Tring-based Rennie Grove said: “We’re so excited to bring you this brand new fundraising challenge, building on the success of our first-ever Open Water Swim in 2021.

"Our Swim Series is designed to cater for all ages and abilities: experienced open water swimmers and people keen to dip their toes in the water for their first taste of open water swimming.”

From 10am until 12pm on May 28 swimmers can choose from laps of the lake totalling 100m, 500m or 750m in distance or simply get sponsored for daring to dive in, in the charity’s

new ‘get in and splash challenge’.

Rennie Grove provides specialist care and support for adults and children with a life-limiting illness in Bucks and west Hert,

Amy added: “We wanted all elements of our swim series to be as accessible as possible. So if swimming’s really not your thing, you can still steel yourself to make a splash and get

sponsored for braving the chilly waters.

"We’re suggesting just £30 sponsorship for our ‘get in and splash challenge’, enough to fund an hour of physiotherapy to help patients live independently for as long as possible.”

For swimmers taking on the distance challenges, the charity has set a suggested sponsorship level of £150, which could fund five hours of specialist care from a hospice at home nurse and will earn you a special Open Water Swim towel.

Raise over £250 and you’ll get a special event hoodie.

The Open Water Swim Festival takes place on Saturday July 16 from 10am till 3pm and offers longer distances ranging from 3k to 5k to 10k, plus the ultimate ‘swim as far as you can in four hours’ challenge.

And on dry land there’ll be a food truck, tombola and more.