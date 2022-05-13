Northbridge Way basketball court is now fully completed and open for use by local residents after it was refurbished by Dacorum Borough Council.

The £27,000 sponsorship from Whitton Electrical transformed the court with a new all-weather surface, new hoops, fencing and a small seating area.

The council partnered with the Hemel Hempstead company to renovate the sports court for residents and young players from Hemel Sharks to use.

The court will have an official opening event on May 28 at 2pm with a ribbon-cutting, showcase game and interactive activities for residents.

Cllr Julie Banks, Portfolio Holder for Community and Regulatory Services, said: “We are committed to providing access to first-class sporting facilities for our residents and the newly refurbished court is proving to be a fantastic space for residents, basketball players and our local clubs.”

She continued: “We’re proud to provide a facility of such high standard to our residents and it’s a real indication of what can be achieved when the community works together.”

Cllr Banks thanked Whitton Electrical for its sponsorship.

Martin Bruce from Whitton Electrical said: “We really wanted to put back into the community and provide somewhere for young people to develop their skills and fitness. It’s fantastic to see it open and being used by so many players already.”