Redbourn on Tour

Pupils from Redbourn Primary School have marked the start of the festive season with a series of carol concerts for local community groups and care homes across the region.

Members of the choir have swapped the classroom for performances at 8 separate events, including entertaining residents at St Matthew's Care Home, Old Forge Place and The Woolams, all situated in Redbourn Village.

"It is very important to us that we give back to our community," said Headteacher, Emma Fenn. "Especially at this time of year, when not everyone is looking forward to Christmas, the children felt they would like to spread some joy."

The children also braved temperatures of -2° to perform under the iconic clock tower in St Albans on Saturday to raise much-needed funds for Herts Young Homeless and drew huge crowds despite the rain at the Redbourn Christmas Market the following day.

Members of Redbourn Primary School Choir sing at The Clock Tower in St Albans

Shoppers were treated to modern titles such as Midnight and No Room at the Inn and the children had the crowd joining in with Christmas classics like Go Tell it on the Mountain and​ Away in a Manger.

"The children love singing but they also wanted to give something back," said Charlotte Toms, who runs the choir at the 2-form entry primary. "We're waiting to hear our fundraising total, but if the positive comments from spectators are anything to go by, we will certainly have made a difference."

The 30-strong group finished off their busy local tour by leading the carols at two services at St Mary's Church in Redbourn, where they were joined by their classmates from Year 3 to Year 6.