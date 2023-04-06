A spokesperson explained: “Red symbolises blood, danger, passion, stop signs . . .

"The choice was part aesthetic, part symbolic - creating a very strong contrasting visual and resonating with emotive responses.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Red Rebels walked slowly down Kings Road before they stopped at Berkhamsted Castle with a banner calling on everyone who cares about our earth and its species - including humanity – to meet in Westminster on April 21-24 for a demonstration calling for action to avert climate catastrophe.

Red Rebels from Extinction Rebellion at Berkhamsted Castle inviting everyone to gather at Westminster for The Big One, aimed at averting climate catastrophe

Leslie Tate, who handed out flyers, said: “Many people were spellbound and took photos. They asked questions and I was able to explain the meaning of our protest.”

Red Rebel Sue Hampton said: “It was an overwhelming experience.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more information, visit the website.

BERKHAMSTED CASTLE FACT FILE

Extinction Rebellion's Red Rebels caused a stir in Berkhamsted on Saturday (April 1)

Berkhamsted Castle was first built as a timber motte-and-bailey castle in the late 11th century.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the most important early Norman castles, it controlled the northern approach to London, 30 miles away. Kept in royal hands, it was occupied by key figures of the Middle Ages, such as Thomas Becket, Richard, Earl of Cornwall, and the Black Prince. Much of its stone was plundered during the 16th century.

William the Conqueror received the submission of the English at Berkhamsted Castle after the Battle of Hastings. His half-brother, Robert of Mortain, built a timber castle there in about 1070. It was in the classic Norman motte-and-bailey form, with a defensive conical mound and oval bailey below.