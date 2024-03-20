Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We have joined forces with Recycline. Help us to donate and recycle your unwanted spectacles.

We forward all donated spectacles to Recycline, who will recycle them and from the profits of the material, promises to plant trees in the UK.

If you have any unwanted glasses, please bring / send them to us. Thank you.

A1 Optician,

24 Kingfisher drive

Hemel Hempstead