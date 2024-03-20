Recycle your unwanted spectacles
Do you have any unwanted spectacles?
We have joined forces with Recycline. Help us to donate and recycle your unwanted spectacles.
We forward all donated spectacles to Recycline, who will recycle them and from the profits of the material, promises to plant trees in the UK.
If you have any unwanted glasses, please bring / send them to us. Thank you.
A1 Optician,
24 Kingfisher drive
Hemel Hempstead
HP3 9DD