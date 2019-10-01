Recent planning applications to Dacorum Borough Council

A selection of planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council.

4/01788/19/MFA, internal alterations, external alterations and rooftop extension to convert office building into 16 flats. Park House, Park Lane, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1AA

4/02047/19/FUL, two-bedroom attached dwelling. 3 Mountfield Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP2 5DR

4/02073/19/FHA, proposed rear ground and first floor extension, amendments to front dormers incorporating gables and addition of porch canopy. 42 Orchard Avenue, Berkhamsted, HP4 3LG

4/02080/19/FUL, demolition of existing house. Rebuild six-bedroom property detached garage and outbuilding. 10 Gilpins Ride, Berkhamsted, HP4 2PD

4/02090/19/OTD, proposed change of use from A2 to A3 pizza restaurant. 82 London Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9SD

4/02119/19/FUL, demolition of existing old dairy building. Redevelopment of site to provide a site facilities building and asociated development. Land to rear of 25-26 Castle Street, Berkhamsted

4/02133/19/FUL, construction of a detached two-storey, two-bedroom dwelling. 52 Bronte Crescent, Hemel Hempstead, HP2 7PR

4/02135/19/FUL, new two-storey dwelling, with accommodation at roof level and basement with associated landscaping. Land adjacent to 36 Kitsbury Road, Berkhamsted, HP4 3EA

4/02140/19/MFA, Demolition of former residential care home and two detached dwellings. Construction of three-storey building forming 48 new dwellings, with basement, associated hard and soft landscaping, parking, bin store and main entrance gateway. Caddington Hall, Luton Road, Markyate, St Albans, AL3 8QB

4/02142/19/FUL, two-storey front extension to the existing house and construction of a semi-detached dwelling on the north-east side. 95 Belmont Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9NX

4/02170/19/FUL, re-building and conversion to form holiday let and hobby studio accommodation. The Cow Barn, Holloway Cottage, track from Gadmore Lane to Hastoe Grove, Hastoe, Tring, HP23 6LS

4/02172/19/OPA, change of use of premises from B1A (offices) to C3 (dwelling houses). Parker House, Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, HP2 4SJ

4/02174/19/FHA, proposed construction of a part single / part two-storey side and rear extension, demolition of porch for new front door, internal alterations and renewed render on all existing walls. Evergreens, Hempstead Lane, Potten End, Berkhamsted, HP4 2QJ

4/02175/19/TCA, works to goat willow tree. 19 Chapel Street, Tring, HP23 6BL

4/02177/19/FHA, demolition of the rear lean-to utility space, construction of a new porch canopy, replacement windows to the existing building, new rear extension, new east facing bay window extension, new dormer window with roof-light over, new external repairs/chimney and re-roofing works installation of 2nr new roof-lights to the existing main roof, and installation of new extract grilles to the facade and roof. 1 Anglefield Road, Berkhamsted, HP4 3JA

4/02187/19/FHA, conversion of integral garage to habitable living accomodation. Construction of replacement double garage with storage/workshop to front garden. Tingrith, 69 Grove Road, Tring, HP23 5PB