Reach Out to help a socially isolated elderly person in your area who is recently home from hospital

Reach Out is looking for people in Hertfordshire who can spare an hour a week to help an elderly person in their local area who is feeling lonely and isolated.
By Vicky HudsonContributor
Published 15th Nov 2023, 10:55 GMT
Reach Out offers companionship and practical support to people as they recover and rebuild their confidence.

Autumn can be a difficult time for older people who are living with frailty and are still recovering from a hospital stay. As the nights are getting longer and the cold weather is setting in, social isolation can have a huge impact.

Reach Out Volunteers can help people to feel connected to their community, whilst offering vital support and encouragement to them as they recover.

Our Reach Out volunteer and client on one of their weekly visits.

Just giving a small amount of your time can make a huge difference.

You can register your interest here HERE

Find out more on our website here or contact Reach Out via email at [email protected] or by calling 01462 689403.

