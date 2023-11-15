Reach Out to help a socially isolated elderly person in your area who is recently home from hospital
Reach Out offers companionship and practical support to people as they recover and rebuild their confidence.
Autumn can be a difficult time for older people who are living with frailty and are still recovering from a hospital stay. As the nights are getting longer and the cold weather is setting in, social isolation can have a huge impact.
Reach Out Volunteers can help people to feel connected to their community, whilst offering vital support and encouragement to them as they recover.
Just giving a small amount of your time can make a huge difference.
You can register your interest here HERE
Find out more on our website here or contact Reach Out via email at [email protected] or by calling 01462 689403.