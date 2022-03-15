Rare Star Wars poster being auctioned in Hertfordshire with no reserve to raise money for Ukraine Aid Appeal

A rare poster showcasing Star Wars: A New Hope is going up for auction in Hertfordshire with no reserve price.

Auctioneers believe the poster is worth £7,000 all money raised from its sale is going to the Ukraine Aid Appeal.

Prop Store is selling a UK Quad 'Hildebrandt' Style poster from the George Lucas blockbuster.

An extremely rare Star Wars: A New Hope poster

Immortalising one of the most beloved movies of all-time the poster is part of a Cinema Poster Live Auction scheduled for next Thursday (24March) at 3pm.

Stephen Lane, CEO of Prop Store said: “Prop Store are thrilled to support such an important cause with the inclusion of our Hildebrandt poster as a charity lot in our upcoming Cinema Poster Live Auction on Thursday 24 March 2022.

"With bidding starting from £10, fans with all budgets can bid on this amazing charity piece and hopefully take home a rare and coveted piece of movie memorabilia at the same time – we expect to see some excellent results for such an urgent appeal."

All money raised from the Star Wars sale goes to the Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukrainian Aid Appeal, which is providing food, water, shelter and healthcare to refugees and displaced families.

The poster was created in 1977, the same year the first ever Star Wars feature was released.

It was produced by the Brothers Hildebrandt and had a very limited release before being removed from circulation and replaced by a ‘style c’ poster featuring Tom Chantrell's artwork.

Due to its limited release, Prop Store believes this is one of the rarest Star Wars posters ever.

Current estimates suggest the poster could fetch between £5,000 to £7,000.

Yet, the lot will be sold with virtually no reserve, bids for the piece of memorabilia will start at £10.

Prop Store’s UK headquarters in Hertfordshire will host the event.

Other lots could go for as much as £200,000, organisers say.

Prop Store welcomes fans with a variety of budgets, people can register for the event online here.