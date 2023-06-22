Purrfect soulmates Sookie and Quincy are looking for a new Dacorum home

Soulmates Sookie and Quincy are looking for a new loving home in Decorum.

Cat’s Protection is appealing for a new family to care for the feline friends after a change in their former owner’s circumstances.

And they have penned a personal advert for the duo in the hope an animal lover in Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted, Tring or beyond can give them a new home.

Soulmates Sookie and Quincy.

Sookie

Sookie is a white and black female who may appear shy at first. But don’t be fooled – once she has you sussed out, she simply loves attention and lots of play and affection.

Quincy

Quincy is a black male described as attention-loving and laid-back. He is always up for a play, and even more so with a human companion.

Together, the pair are calm cats who just want company from the right owners, in the knowledge they are safe and loved.

They do love company and would prefer someone around for at least part of the day.

They would benefit from a calm environment, with no other pets. They would love a garden to explore away from main roads, after their setting in period.

Cat Protection said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead & Berkhamsted.”

If you have space in your heart and home for Sookie and Quincy then visit the Cat Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.

