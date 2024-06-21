Pupils from Hemel school take part in Mini Police programme which aims to build trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils from a school in Hemel Hempstead are taking part in a Mini Police programme which aims to build trust within the community.

Year 6 pupils from Jupiter Primary School in Hemel Hempstead are taking part in the Hertfordshire Constabulary Mini Police programme.

The programme is a fun and interactive volunteering opportunity for children aged nine to 11.

Officers visit local primary schools to deliver the programme over several weeks, covering topics such as road safety, personal safety, staying safe online and anti- social behaviour.

Pupils taking part in the Mini Police programme. Photo: HERTS POLICE

It aims to build trust with local communities, promote responsible citizenship and help young people establish an interest and understanding in policing and community safety.

Pupils take part in a seven-part course culminating in a graduation event.

PCSO Supervisor Simon Jackman, who is running the course with PCSO Imran Khan, said the youngsters taking part are really engaged.

"Jupiter School children are in week four of the programme which was all about personal safety.

“We have 60 children taking part and they are very enthusiastic and animated in their questions and responses.

“The scheme also enables us to engage directly with younger members of the community to make sure they know the police are there to help them, should they ever need it.”

After graduating from the Radlett programme, one pupil said: “The Mini Police programme was a fantastic way to teach us about policing and other emergency services, whilst having lots of fun and developing our confidence.