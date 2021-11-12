Puffins Club celebrates 40th birthday at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre

A club that provides indoor sports and games for adults and learning in Hemel Hempstead celebrated 40 years last week.

It was time for balloons and cakes last week as the Puffins Club celebrated it's 40th birthday at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre.

The Puffins Club provides indoor sports and games on Saturday mornings for adults with learning disabilities, and also arranges outings for activities such as boating, biking and tenpin bowling.

Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council, has been home to the club since they formed in 1981.

Not only are they the centre’s longest standing club, but the Everyone Active team has continually supported them with funding and promotion over the years.

The Mayor of Dacorum, cllr Stewart Riddick, opened the celebrations and played table tennis with one of the members.

Steve Cox, area contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are passionate about engaging people of all ages and backgrounds in activity so it’s fantastic that the centre has been able to support the Puffifns Club for the last 40 years.

"We would like to wish them a big Happy Birthday and hope they will have many more enjoyable years with us here in Dacorum!”