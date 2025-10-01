Money has been allocated by Hertfordshire County Council to expand three special needs schools across the county, including Woodfield School in Hemel Hempstead

More than £4 million has been earmarked for proposals to expand three schools for children with special educational needs and disabilities in Hertfordshire, including one in Hemel Hempstead.

The proposals, drawn up in response to the need for special school places rising sharply in recent years, are set to increase places at Woodfield School in Hemel Hempstead, Woolgrove School in Letchworth Garden City and Southfields School in Hatfield.

Documents published by the county council show that £4.242m capital funding has been allocated to the proposals, which, if given the go-ahead, could create an additional 64 places across the three schools.

According to the document, Woodfield School is an ‘all-through’ community special school for children aged three to 19 with severe learning difficulties (SLD).

The proposal could create an additional eight places through the installation of a modular building, and would increase the school’s capacity from 125 to 133 pupils.

Woolgrove School is a special academy for pupils aged between four and 11 with learning difficulties.

This proposal could create an additional 30 places, increasing capacity from 126 to 156 pupils.

Meanwhile, Southfield School currently offers places for 100 children, aged between four and 11, with learning difficulties.

As part of the proposal, the installation of a new ‘modular building’ on the site could increase the capacity by 26 places, to 126.

Before implementation, each proposal would be subject to public consultation and could require the approval of the council’s cabinet or the Department for Education.

Following the publication of the document, a spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council highlighted the 500 additional special school places that have already been created in the county in the past two years, while they also pointed to the council’s ongoing need to “keep thinking creatively”, in order to meet the increasing need for specialist school places.

“These special school expansions are part of the county council’s strategy to increase SEND provision in Hertfordshire to meet increasing need through a variety of schemes,” said a spokesperson for the county council.

“This includes large-scale building projects, the creation of satellite provision of existing special schools, and the development of specialist resource provisions and SEND units attached to mainstream schools.

“There is a need to create more provision in Hertfordshire, and we’ve been working innovatively to create more places in the short term – all of our special schools have expanded to create more places, while also investing in large-scale building projects to create entirely new special schools.

“In the last two years, we have created over 500 special school places.

“We know that we will need to keep thinking creatively about how we can continue to meet the increasing need for specialist places, working with all of our schools and colleges to enhance the support available for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.”

