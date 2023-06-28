Proposed cuts of more than £1 million in youth services provided by Herts County Council will put children’s lives at risk, it is claimed.

The cuts may also mean closing some of the 22 youth service buildings and cutting frontline staff, say members of Herts Lib Dems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council announced plans to consult on cutting more than £1 million from “Services for Young People” at a meeting of the

Herts Council Council may have to reduce spending on youth services as part of plans to save £3.3 million from services designed to provide early help to families and children

Council’s Children’s and Education panels.

The changes, which would reduce spending on youth services across the county, are part of a plan to save £3.3 million from services designed to provide early help to families and children in Hertfordshire.

County Councillor Mark Watkin, Lib Dem education spokesperson, said: “The county’s youth services have already been cut to the bone. We

were told that these cuts could only be achieved by closing some of the 22 youth service buildings and cutting frontline staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This will mean a big reduction in the projects run for young people year-round, cuts in school holiday schemes and an increase in the numbers of disadvantaged young people failing to find employment or education.”

“The council already only provides youth services to those young people who need them most but this will reduce these still further. It is a great shame that the Conservatives decided to press ahead with the consultation on these changes.”

County Councillor Steve Jarvis, Lib Dem leader and children’s services spokesperson, added: “Everybody who works in children’s services recognises

that the sort of help that the services for young people provide can keep young people’s lives on track. The cuts here, and those that are being

Advertisement

Advertisement

considered for the Family Centres which support younger children, will mean more children at risk and more that have to be looked after by the council.

“Apart from the impact on children’s lives this will cost the council more money. Just four more children in the most expensive care could wipe out the

savings from the cuts in services for young people.”

A spokesperson for Herts County Council said: “Like all councils we face significant financial challenges which means we have to make some difficult decisions in order to protect and deliver services for the long-term.

“We are investing an extra £19m in Children’s Services this year, including £5.2m to support children in our care and £10m for home-to-school transport for children SEND. Continuing to invest in these areas of significant demand and cost pressure has meant that we also need to create savings across our services and redesign our early help and youth services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“On 10 July, the county council’s Cabinet will consider whether to begin a consultation on proposals to redesign these services. The proposed changes are intended to provide more targeted youth services including for those at risk of not being in education, training or work, and to change how we deliver our family help and young people’s services so that they work more closely with community settings such as schools and family hubs.