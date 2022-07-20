Progress photos show Hemel Hempstead's new crematorium taking shape

Photographs from the construction site of a new crematorium in Hemel Hempstead show how the facility is taking place.

The crematorium at Bunkers Park will be a sister site to the current West Herts Crematorium in Garston, Watford and is being developed to provide additional capacity in the West Hertfordshire region.

Featuring a remembrance chapel that sits within extensive landscaped grounds on the land adjacent to the new Poppy Fields cemetery at Bedmond Road by Bunkers Park, the new crematorium will reduce the time that families have to wait during peak winter months to schedule a funeral for a loved one.

It will also enhance the quality of service provided to bereaved families by increasing service times from 40 to 60 minutes so there is more time for individual ceremonies.

Leader of Dacorum Borough Council, Cllr Andrew Williams, said: “It is great to see the site taking shape for our new crematorium. This facility will be a valuable community asset that local people will be proud of. We cannot remove the pain of bereavement, but we hope that by offering a tranquil and serene place to commemorate loved ones it will help make the process a little less stressful."

The crematorium will operate on the same basis as the existing crematorium providing the same high-quality service with funerals running Monday to Friday, and general enquiries on Saturdays. Construction is expected to be completed by February/March 2023.

1. Hemel Hempstead Crematorium Construction of the timber frame Photo: SI Photo Sales

2. Hemel Hempstead Crematorium Reinforcement for the ground floor office Photo: SI Photo Sales

3. Hemel Hempstead Crematorium Chapel and waiting room access Photo: SI Photo Sales

4. Hemel Hempstead Crematorium Reflective pool rebar back to plant room Photo: SI Photo Sales