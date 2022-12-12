Primary school students from Hemel Hempstead will have their artwork shared with members of the armed forces who can’t be with their families this Christmas.

The youngsters were two of four young winners whose art was selected by a panel of military personnel at Northwood HQ Hertfordshire.

A snowy, winter scene with nighttime sky, Christmas tree and deer was drawn by Year 4 winner Poppy from Lime Walk Primary School. She also included a crown, poppies, the symbols of each branch of His Majesty’s Armed Forces and other things which reminded her of 2022 in her picture.

The art by Poppy (L) and Lizzy (R)

The drawing created by Lizzy, a Year 6 pupil from Chambersbury Primary School, depicts a Christmas dinner complete with turkey and all the trimmings with soldiers ready to dine together. A corgi sits at the head of the table next to a crown.

Organised by Hertfordshire County Council, the 10th annual competition saw submissions from 780 children across 29 schools. They will all be shared with those who are serving away from their families.

Chairman of the Hertfordshire Armed Forces Covenant Board, Cllr Terry Douris, said: “The Hertfordshire Heroes Christmas art competition is always a wonderful display of creativity from primary pupils in Hertfordshire and our 10th annual competition was no different. We are grateful to all the children who entered for their hard work on their artwork which will bring cheer to military personnel this Christmas time. “