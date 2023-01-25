Popular Kings Langley pub to reopen with 'stunning' new look after 'significant' investment

The Rose and Crown in Kings Langley is set to reopen in early February after significant investment to give it a spectacular new look.

Leading the charge is Head Chef Emir Radu, working alongside an expert team of old and new chefs using the very best ingredients.

Advertisement

The Rose and Crown will continue to offer a top-quality menu, serving fresh flavours inspired by the seasons and food trends, plus plenty of healthier and lower calorie options.

Rose and Crown in Kings Langley

Along with favourites like expertly aged steaks and pan-fried wild scallops, there will also be a dedicated vegan menu – plus dishes under 650 calories on the lunch menu along with hand stretched stone baked pizzas and freshly prepared sandwiches.

There will also be plenty of delectable deserts to choose from; including the sicilian lemon posset and melting chocolate bomb and an extensive cocktail menu that include classics with a twist, such as a koko colada, everyone's favourite martinis and a selection of spritz.

Advertisement

Roast dinners at The Rose and Crown are sure to be a fan favourite – on Sundays, diners can enjoy a hearty roast with all the trimmings with family and friends.

General Manager Elliott Reed said: “We can’t wait to welcome guests to show off the new look pub, it’s stunning!

Advertisement

"At The Rose and Crown, we have a wonderfully attentive team with some new front of house members added during the remodel who are all eagerly waiting to welcome customers back to the pub. The Rose and Crown has had a complete transformation, and we’re sure that regulars and new guests alike will be thoroughly impressed.”

As part of the refurbishment, The Rose and Crown is undergoing a full makeover, creating a whole new look that’s inspired by the UK’s most luxurious country dining and drinking hotspots, with open log fires, plush velvet seating and feature lighting.

Advertisement

Building on existing features of the pub that are already adored, including the popular fireplace, the remodel is set to enhance the pub’s character and traditional feel, while bringing it up to date with playful artwork, statement wallpapers and a decorative wine wall.