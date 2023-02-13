The Rose and Crown in Kings Langley has undergone a stylish refurbishment to give the much-loved pub a spectacular new look.

Its new and improved décor is a top-to-tail transformation, taking inspiration from the UK’s most luxurious country dining and drinking hotspots. The sophisticated design combines earthy, wooden tones with a rich warm palette, brass finishes and smooth leather, creating an opulent and cosy feel. Open log fires, plush velvet seating and feature lighting also add a touch of glamour to this otherwise relaxing and inviting space. Expertly crafted furniture, eye-catching artwork and feature finishing touches, make the pub truly one-of-a-kind.

Enhancing its original features, the makeover includes statement feature wallpapers, striking colour schemes and playful artwork. Continuing the country-feel, traditional style timber panelling has been added to the restaurant and the much-loved fireplace has been kept for comfort and style.

The Rose & Crown in Kings Langley has been relaunched after a refit

General manager Elliott Reed, said: “We’re over the moon with how the refurbishment has turned out. My team and I are excited to welcome our returning regulars, as well as new customers who can see for themselves just how wonderful the pub now looks.”

Continuing to offer a top-quality menu, the Rose and Crown serves fresh flavours inspired by the seasons and modern world-food trends, with a broad range of premium dishes, plus plenty of healthier and lower calorie options.

Leading the charge is Head Chef, Emir Radu who has been with the pub for nine months.

Whether you fancy something from the grill, such as rotisserie pork belly or expertly aged steaks, there’s something to suit all tastes from pan-fried Wild scallops with smoked haddock bonbons to buttermilk chicken brie and bacon pie, the menu is packed full of irresistible creations and comforting classics, plus a dedicated Vegan Menu.

All freshly prepared by its expert team of chefs using the very best ingredients, there are also plenty of delectable desserts to choose from including Sicilian lemon posset and melting chocolate bomb.

The lunch menu includes dishes under 650 calories, hand stretched stone baked pizzas and freshly prepared sandwiches with roast dinners remaining a fan favourite – on Sundays, diners can enjoy a hearty roast with all the trimmings with family and friends.

