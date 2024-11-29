Police have launched a search for Matthew Tierney, who has links to Hemel Hempstead, who is wanted for two breaches of court bail

Hertfordshire Police have launched a search for a wanted man, who has connections to Hemel Hempstead.

Matthew Tierney, 51, of Millstone Way in Harpenden, is wanted by the force in connection with two counts of breach of court bail.

Police say Tierney has links to Hemel Hempstead.

Anyone who sees Tierney, or has information about his whereabouts, can report information online via the Hertfordshire Police website, through the force’s online web chat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/89984/24.