Police recover car from ditch in Hemel Hempstead after collision
There were no injuries reported
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 12:41 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 12:42 pm
Police had to close the A41 southbound this morning (Wednesday) while officers recovered a car that ended up in a ditch after a collision.
Officers were called at just after 9am today (October 20) to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A41 southbound between Bourne End and Hemel Hempstead.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Officers attended and located a blue Mazda car which had left the carriageway and ended up in a ditch.
"No injuries were reported.
"The road was closed while the vehicle was recovered. The road was re-opened by 11am."