Police recover car from ditch in Hemel Hempstead after collision

There were no injuries reported

Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 12:41 pm
Police had to close the A41 southbound this morning (Wednesday) while officers recovered a car that ended up in a ditch after a collision.

Officers were called at just after 9am today (October 20) to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A41 southbound between Bourne End and Hemel Hempstead.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Officers attended and located a blue Mazda car which had left the carriageway and ended up in a ditch.

"No injuries were reported.

"The road was closed while the vehicle was recovered. The road was re-opened by 11am."