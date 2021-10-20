Police recover car from ditch in Hemel Hempstead after collision

Police had to close the A41 southbound this morning (Wednesday) while officers recovered a car that ended up in a ditch after a collision.

Officers were called at just after 9am today (October 20) to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A41 southbound between Bourne End and Hemel Hempstead.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Officers attended and located a blue Mazda car which had left the carriageway and ended up in a ditch.

Stock image

"No injuries were reported.