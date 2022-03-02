Police officer sacked by Hertfordshire Constabuluary over sex toy photo

Hertfordshire Police Headquarters

An on-duty police officer who took photographs of a woman posing with a sex toy alongside his colleague has been sacked by Hertfordshire Constabulary.

PC Mark Crompton, who served the force for 15 years, also picked up the woman in a police vehicle where he failed to report an officer taking explicit images.

The officer was been dismissed after a misconduct hearing into the two incidents in December 2012 and January 2013 found his behaviour had breached professional standards.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his decision, Chief Constable Charlie Hall said “what happened cannot be defended, it is disgraceful behaviour for an on-duty officer to engage in”.

The hearing, which took place on February 16, heard PC Crompton accept he, along with another officer, had picked up a woman he was in a casual sexual relationship with in a police car.

The woman had been drinking alcohol, and exposed herself while in the police vehicle which the other officer, referred to as PC B, photographed. PC Crompton was aware of this but failed to stop or report the incident.

PC Crompton also accepted while on-duty he and PC B had visited the woman, where she was encouraged to use a sex toy. PC Crompton took a photograph of PC B in uniform standing next to Ms A whilst she was naked from the waist down.

The Chief Constable also found the officer had breached the standards of professional behaviour a third time by failing to report the behaviour of the other officer.

It was ruled that all three of the allegations amounted to gross misconduct, with the Chief Constable determining the behaviour was “significant and serious” despite happening nine years ago.

The Chief Constable also noted that there was no suggestion that significant harm was caused to the woman, he said “there can be no doubt this causes significant potential for harm to trust and confidence in policing”.

There was also no suggestion that the officers failed to respond to police incidents as a result of their actions, it was ruled to be an abuse of their position.

The Chief Constable also noted PC Crompton had been transparent about the incident during the hearing, and had been a “highly thought of police officer” who during a 15-year career has a set of commendations and was spoken well of by colleagues.

However, that wasn’t enough to save his job with the Chief Constable saying the behaviour was disgraceful and damages public confidence in the profession.

In his conclusion, Chief Constable Hall wrote: “I find what PC Crompton has done here very serious for the reasons outlined. Frankly what happened cannot be defended, it is disgraceful behaviour for an on-duty officer to engage in. I believe the public would agree with me that what happened is outrageous and significantly damages public confidence.

“Although this occurred nine years ago, it is still damaging today and will raise further questions amongst the public. I am only pleased it has come to light so that I can now deal with this and demonstrate to the public how seriously I take this matter.

“I have also noted the personal mitigation given. There is no doubt you have contributed significantly and should be proud of what you have achieved in policing, this behaviour aside. I thank you for that.

“The purpose of sanction also must consider how I uphold high standards in policing and deter misconduct. I have no doubt that almost without exception, officers and staff would recognise your behaviour as serious and wholly inappropriate.

“I have considered this carefully in reaching my decision and the message this outcome will send to the public and other police officers about similar such behaviour.”