Police officer in Hertfordshire accused of making racist comments to colleague and resident

Hertfordshire Constabulary

A Hertfordshire police officer has been accused of misconduct after he allegedly directed racist comments towards a colleague and a member of the public.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Oliver Gobey allegedly suggested to a colleague that they had been recruited after 9/11 because of their Asian background. He also reportedly made a racist comment to a member of the public, also from an Asian background, who had visited Hitchin from Birmingham.

A misconduct panel beginning on Monday will also look at allegations that PC Gobey worked for St John Ambulance without permission and prepared data as part of his job “whilst using his phone and deliberately typing in random numbers”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A publicity notice published in advance of the misconduct hearing said PC Gobey is accused of breaching the standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity, authority, respect and courtesy, and equality and diversity.

The notice adds: “In August 2023 PC Gobey started working in the Resource Management Unit, it is alleged that whilst working there his behaviour was unacceptable, failing to treat colleagues with respect and courtesy.

“PC Gobey was tasked with compiling intervention figures, it is alleged that he prepared the figures without any care and attention, whilst using his phone and deliberately typing in random numbers.”