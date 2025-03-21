Police launch fresh urgent appeal to find missing man with links to Hemel Hempstead
Police have put out a fresh appeal to trace missing man Stuart.
Today, the police have released two new images of Stuart after launching a social media appeal asking for the public’s help locating him last week.
The 43-year-old was last seen at around noon on Saturday, March 15 in St Albans.
He is described as being 5ft 8in with long brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a purple coat, blue jeans, blue top and grey shoes.
He has links to Hemel Hempstead, Redbourn, Hatfield and Stevenage.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare – so, if you have seen him or have any info, tell the police online or call them on 101 quoting ISR 711 of 15 March.