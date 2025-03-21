Police launch fresh urgent appeal to find missing man with links to Hemel Hempstead

Stuart is missing

Police have put out a fresh appeal to trace missing man Stuart.

Today, the police have released two new images of Stuart after launching a social media appeal asking for the public’s help locating him last week.

The 43-year-old was last seen at around noon on Saturday, March 15 in St Albans.

He is described as being 5ft 8in with long brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a purple coat, blue jeans, blue top and grey shoes.

Stuart was last seen almost two weeks ago

He has links to Hemel Hempstead, Redbourn, Hatfield and Stevenage.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare – so, if you have seen him or have any info, tell the police online or call them on 101 quoting ISR 711 of 15 March.